By Naila Huseynli

International Equestrian Tournament of "CSI1 * -W" category was held in Tbilisi, Georgia on August 31 – September 2.

As many as 10 jockeys from Georgia, Azerbaijan and Belarus participated in the tournament which was organized by the Georgian Equestrian Federation with the support of Tbilisi City Hall and Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia.

At the final stage of the tournament, national athlete Sayid Musayev won the first place with the horse named Concorde 57. The height of the barriers is 140-160 centimeters.

Another representative of national team, Yahor Morotski took second place with a horse named Astrello. Georgian representative ranks third place in the international tournament.

Equestrianism has a long history in Azerbaijan, which was one of the first regions in which the horse was domesticated. The Karabakh horse, originating in the Azerbaijani Karabakh region, is renowned for its good temper, loyalty, strength and speed.

The Karabakh horses are mountain horses, so they are not very tall, 1.48-1.52 meters (up to 15 hands). They are slim, with attractive faces and are kind and gentle by nature. Despite their delicate appearance they are known for their stamina and they have been very successful racers. Their suppleness also made them the ideal mount for traditional games like Chovgan and Sur-papa.

