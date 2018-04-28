Trend:

Spectator of the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics Mirjalal Seyidbayli told Trend April 28 that he was very excited while watching the gymnastics competitions in Baku.

"Previously, I watched performances of gymnasts on TV; now, I have come to the National Gymnastics Arena to watch the competitions live," said the spectator.

As Seyidbeyli noted, the World Cup is perfectly organized. "The level of organization is very good, all the details have been taken into account, I am very satisfied as a spectator."

Seyidbeyli also noted that he cheered for the athletes of the Azerbaijani team.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started April 28 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the second day of the competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances and a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament, which started on April 27 and will last until April 29. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.