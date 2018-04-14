By Trend

No one holds gymnastics competitions as interesting as the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation does, Russian gymnast Dmitry Ushakov told Trend April 13 after the qualifying performances in trampoline gymnastics at the European Championships in Baku.

Ushakov said that he likes the traditional holding of competitions in Baku.

“I think no one holds competitions so interestingly. It is also important to perform a show so that to make it amazing to watch and participate in the competition,” said the athlete. “When travelling to Baku, we were sure that this would happen, because the Azerbaijani organizers have already shown how they are able to organize the competitions. So, many thanks for everything and for such interesting entertainment for the audience.”

Ushakov noted that he is satisfied with his performance.

“Today’s task is fulfilled – I have advanced to the semifinals in individual competitions, and we reached the finals in team competitions. We will prepare for further performances,” added the athlete.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.