Chinese electric vehicles are favorites in EU market

26 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese-made electric vehicles are gaining increasing popularity in the countries of the European Union (EU), with a notable rise in demand in Central European nations, particularly in Hungary. The Hungarian government has already launched a state program to support the purchase of electric vehicles by businesses and government organizations, Azernews reports.

Several Chinese manufacturers have already applied to participate in this program.

BYD stands out as the Chinese brand that has submitted the largest number of applications for participation in the state initiative. This was announced by Hungary’s Ministry of Energy. According to the Ministry, more than 1,500 applications for subsidies to purchase BYD models have been received under this program. Additionally, applications have been received for more than 1,100 Tesla models, making Tesla the second most popular brand in this initiative.

Companies have also applied for support to purchase over 500 Hyundai models, securing Hyundai the third position in terms of applications. Other popular electric vehicle brands participating in the program include Volvo, Kia, Volkswagen, and Centro.

As of now, about 6,800 applications have been submitted for the purchase of electric vehicles under the program.

This surge in Chinese electric vehicle popularity reflects a broader trend in the EU, where electric mobility is seen as a key element in reducing carbon emissions. The EU’s aggressive climate policies are creating a ripe environment for foreign and local automakers to expand their electric vehicle offerings.