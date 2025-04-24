China send its next space mission into orbit

24 April 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China is preparing to send the next group of astronauts into space as part of the Shenzhou-20 mission, where they will contribute to ongoing work on the country’s space station, Azernews reports.

The astronauts selected for this mission are Chen Dong, Chen Congrui, and Wang Jie, who will journey into space as part of the Shenzhou-20 crew.

Following the launch ceremony, a launch vehicle will take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, placing the astronauts into orbit. They will replace the crew of the Shenzhou-19 mission and remain on the space station for six months. During this time, they will perform a variety of scientific research and technical tasks, including biological and physical experiments, as well as technological trials. This mission will mark China’s 15th manned spaceflight.

It's important to highlight that the space station itself is a significant milestone in China's ambitious space program. The station consists of three main modules: the Tianhe core module, which houses the command center and the living quarters for the astronauts, and two laboratory modules, Wentian and Mengtian. Tianhe was launched and installed in April 2021, while Wentian and Mengtian were launched and installed in 2022—on July 24 and October 31, respectively.

The space station, with a total mass of 70 tons, operates in low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 340-450 kilometers. It is designed for a service life of over 15 years, offering China a long-term platform for space research and international cooperation.

In addition to its role in advancing scientific knowledge, the space station is a symbol of China’s growing prowess in space exploration. With regular missions like Shenzhou-20, China continues to make significant strides in expanding its capabilities in space technology, including advancements in spacecraft design, life support systems, and space-based research.

As the space station becomes more operational, it will not only support China’s own space research but also provide a platform for international collaboration, with scientists from various countries contributing to its projects and experiments.