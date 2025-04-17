Chinese businessmen plan to use TM infrastructure in Kazakhstan

17 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Business representatives from China’s Zhejiang province have shown interest in leveraging Kazakhstan’s infrastructure within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), also known as the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.

According to the press service, the delegation is considering the Aqmola industrial zone — a site of national importance in Kazakhstan — as a potential location for setting up production facilities.

In addition to infrastructure cooperation, discussions are underway regarding joint projects in e-commerce and logistics, reflecting growing interest in digital trade along the route.

Zhejiang is one of China's most economically dynamic provinces, with its capital in Hangzhou — home to global tech giants like Alibaba and DingTalk. The region leads the country in the number of large private enterprises with a strong record of foreign investment.

The Middle Corridor connects China with Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, offering an alternative trade route that bypasses Russia. In 2023, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to establish Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., a joint railway company to enhance the efficiency and coordination of freight transit along the route.

Cargo volume along the TMTM surged by 62% in 2024, reaching 4.5 million tons. In 2025, volumes are projected to rise to 5.2 million tons, with 4.2 million tons passing through TMTM member countries. This includes 2.5 million tons of dry cargo (equivalent to 96,000 TEU) and 1.7 million tons of oil. By 2027, the route’s capacity could reach 10 million tons, underscoring its growing strategic importance.

The Middle Corridor is not only a vital trade link — it's also a geopolitical game-changer. As global supply chains shift, the route is gaining significance as a secure and efficient alternative for Eurasian connectivity.