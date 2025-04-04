Uzbekistan plans to meet its obligations to reduce emissions by 35% ahead of schedule

4 April 2025 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan has pledged to make every effort to fulfill the country's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% ahead of schedule as part of the Paris Agreement, Azernews reports.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev made this statement at the opening of the International Climate Forum, held within the framework of the Central Asia-European Union summit.

Mirziyoyev reminded the audience that Uzbekistan has already begun transitioning to a resource-efficient and environmentally friendly model of economic development, with green energy being a key priority.

"We plan to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the total energy mix to 54% over the next five years. This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by almost 16 million tons. We will make every effort to ensure that Uzbekistan meets its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule," he said.

The President of Uzbekistan also proposed establishing the secretariat of the European Union initiative "Water, Energy, Climate Change" in Tashkent, aimed at mobilizing financing, technology, and expertise.

"As part of the implementation of our common strategic goals, the concept of 'green' development for the region will be presented at the forum. I am confident that its adoption and subsequent implementation will create a solid foundation for the environmentally sustainable development of Central Asia," Mirziyoyev added.

Uzbekistan’s commitment to reducing emissions comes at a crucial moment for the region. Central Asia, a landlocked and resource-dependent region, faces significant environmental challenges, including water scarcity, energy inefficiency, and the effects of climate change. Transitioning to renewable energy sources will not only contribute to global climate goals but also reduce the region's reliance on fossil fuels, which dominate the energy sector.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has made significant strides in adopting green technologies, including solar and wind energy projects, positioning itself as a regional leader in sustainable development. The proposed establishment of a secretariat for the EU’s "Water, Energy, Climate Change" initiative in Tashkent underscores Uzbekistan’s increasing role in global environmental diplomacy and its desire to strengthen ties with Europe in addressing common environmental challenges.

The green development strategy for Central Asia, if successfully implemented, could pave the way for other Central Asian nations to follow suit, fostering a regional effort to combat climate change while supporting economic growth through green technologies. It’s a step toward building a more resilient and sustainable future for a region that is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.