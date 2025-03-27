Second Karabakh War will go down in history as a glorious chapter - President Ilham Aliyev
The Second Karabakh War will, of course, go down in history as a glorious chapter in our history, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents who have moved into new apartments in the village of Sarijali, Aghdam, Azernews reports.
“As you know, during the war, active military operations were not conducted in the Aghdam direction because the enemy had built strong fortifications and mined everything here. Therefore, we began to move forward in the Aghdam direction only after Hadrut, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Shusha had been liberated and the enemy's forces were actually surrounded. Azerbaijan showed humanity again and gave the enemy a chance to vacate these lands of his own free will,” noted the head of state.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!