Ukraine's President supports Trumps limited ceasefire proposal with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his support on Wednesday for President Trump’s initiative to implement a limited ceasefire with Russia.
Zelensky stated that one of the initial actions to end the war could involve halting strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. He added that Ukraine is ready to take this step, confirming their commitment to its implementation.
According to Zelensky, such measures are essential for laying the groundwork for a comprehensive peace agreement during the ceasefire.
The U.S. had proposed that both sides cease attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure as a starting point for a broader peace deal. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a nearly three-hour phone call on Tuesday, followed by a conversation between Zelensky and Trump on Wednesday.
Zelensky further mentioned that Ukrainian and U.S. officials will address technical aspects related to expanding and implementing the partial ceasefire.
Both Ukrainian and American teams are also scheduled to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!