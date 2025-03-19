South Korean, U.S. troops stage large-scale battle command exercise

19 March 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean and U.S. troops have launched a large-scale battle command training exercise, the South Korean Army said Wednesday, in an effort to enhance their combined readiness against North Korean military threats, Azernews reports.

The five-day training, which will run through Thursday at training facilities in Incheon, west of Seoul, and in the border town of Paju, has mobilized around 1,200 troops from both sides, according to the Army.

The computer-simulated drills, designed to enhance the combat command and control capabilities of commanding officers, incorporate countermeasures for weapons of mass destruction and air maneuvering operations, along with on-field drills to provide realistic training scenarios.

The 17th Infantry Division has been conducting the battle command training alongside the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division since 2013.

The latest drills were organized in conjunction with Freedom Shield, an annual springtime exercise conducted by the allies, which is set to complete its 11-day run on Thursday.

This year’s exercises come amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea’s continued military developments and missile tests prompting both the U.S. and South Korea to enhance their joint defense posture. The drills are a clear demonstration of the allies’ commitment to strengthening their military cooperation and ensuring a swift and effective response to potential threats. The training aims to fine-tune real-time decision-making and coordination, with a focus on countering hybrid warfare strategies, which include cyber-attacks and the use of advanced weaponry.