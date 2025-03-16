Ukraine begins forming ceasefire monitoring team, plans 'roadmap'

16 March 2025 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha has confirmed that Ukraine has begun forming a team responsible for preparing a ceasefire and developing a "roadmap" for monitoring along the front line.

Azernews reports, citing an interview with Japan’s NHK television channel, that Sibiha stated: "The team responsible for monitoring and preparing for the ceasefire has already begun to form. The main task next week will be to create a 'roadmap' describing how monitoring will be carried out along the more than 1,300-kilometer front line, including from a military perspective. This is a truly complex problem. The team responsible for this will work on developing a plan and a road map, and will hold consultations with partner countries."

Sibiha also mentioned the possible deployment of an international observation mission under the auspices of an international organization to oversee the process. However, he emphasized that Ukraine will not accept any decision that compromises its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or security guarantees: "There will be no concessions that would harm Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security guarantees."