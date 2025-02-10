SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites from California

10 February 2025 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

SpaceX is set to launch 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California.

Liftoff was scheduled for 4.26 p.m. local time (0026GMT Monday), with the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting the mission on its 23rd flight.

The company warned that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura may hear sonic booms during the launch, noting it will depend on the weather and other conditions.

Following stage separation, the booster will attempt to land on the autonomous spaceport drone ship Of Course I Still Love You stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX's website and its official X account.

This mission continues billionaire Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's rapid expansion of its Starlink network, aimed at providing global broadband internet coverage.