Indian Defense Ministry cancels contracts for supply of 400 UAVs with Chinese components

7 February 2025 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Indian Ministry of Defense has canceled three contracts with a local company for the supply of 400 transport unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the army due to the use of Chinese-made parts in them, Azernews reports.

"Unfortunately, some Indian companies use Chinese electronics and components in the production of drones for the armed forces. This poses a serious threat to cybersecurity and military operations, as the enemy could potentially disable UAVs," a source said.

According to the source, control over the use of Chinese components in Indian drones was intensified following several technical failures in 2024, involving 180 reconnaissance drones stationed along the India-China-Pakistan border. The verification and military acceptance procedures for UAVs have been strengthened to completely eliminate the use of Chinese parts and malware in their software. Indian drone manufacturers have been instructed to cease importing components from China.

According to The Times of India, the Indian Ministry of Defense terminated three contracts signed in 2023 with a Chennai-based company in Tamil Nadu. These contracts involved the supply of 200 medium-altitude, 200 heavy, and light logistics UAVs, which were intended for deployment to Indian troops stationed on the border with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Interesting Additions: This move underscores India's growing concern over cybersecurity risks, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with neighboring China. The Indian government is focusing on strengthening domestic defense manufacturing, pushing for more self-reliance in its military technology. The cancellation also highlights the broader geopolitical implications of using foreign-made components in critical defense systems. India has been working to reduce its dependency on Chinese technology and imports in various sectors, especially in defense and telecommunications, to safeguard national security.

Moreover, this development could accelerate India's push toward indigenously produced drones and advanced defense technologies. The Indian government's push for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) aims to promote local manufacturing, and this decision may encourage greater investment in the country's defense industry. As India continues to modernize its military capabilities, strengthening the security of its defense systems remains a top priority, especially as tensions persist in the region.