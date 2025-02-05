China may launch antitrust investigation against Apple

5 February 2025 23:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China's antitrust regulator may initiate an official investigation into Apple Inc.'s business practices, including the company's policy of charging fees to developers for apps hosted on the App Store, Azernews reports.

According to reports, representatives from China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) have been in discussions with Apple's top executives and app developers about this issue since 2024.

Specifically, the regulator is scrutinizing Apple's practice of taking a 30% commission on in-app purchases made by users, as well as the ban on linking third-party payment systems. Sources say SAMR is concerned that these practices may stifle competition and limit developers' ability to offer alternative payment methods.

These checks are part of an ongoing tension between Apple and major companies like Tencent Holdings and ByteDance, which have raised concerns over Apple's app store policies for devices running iOS. This policy has been a point of contention not only in China but also globally, with regulators from the European Union to the United States examining the fairness of Apple's App Store practices.

SAMR sources indicate that the regulator will not pursue an official investigation if talks with Apple are fruitful. However, if the company resists making changes to its policies, the SAMR may resort to legal measures, which could include launching a formal probe into Apple’s practices.

This issue is part of a larger global push to hold tech giants accountable for anti-competitive behavior. Similar investigations have been initiated against companies like Google and Amazon in various regions, leading to calls for stricter regulation of the digital economy. If SAMR takes action against Apple, it could mark a significant development in the regulatory landscape for big tech companies in China and beyond.