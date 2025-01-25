Trump’s views on hijab and alcohol resonate with Muslims, ex-Iranian diplomat says

25 January 2025 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

A conservative former Iranian ambassador has noted that some of Donald Trump’s comments, including those on hijab and alcohol, resonate with Muslims, Azernews reports.

His remarks come as Iran, grappling with a deepening economic crisis, considers the possibility of talks with the US.

Mohammad Hassan Qadiri Abyaneh, former ambassador to Australia and Mexico, described Donald Trump as exhibiting "foolishness and bullying" but said that some of the US president's remarks have "appealed to Muslims."

“Trump opposes homosexuality and drinking alcohol, and he has said, ‘Why should we remove the hijab from Muslim women, who have been dressing like this for centuries?’” Qadiri Abyaneh told ILNA News on Saturday.

While Trump has not made the specific statements the former official referred to, he did criticize American intervention in the Middle East during a 2016 speech. Highlighting a woman’s perspective on wearing traditional coverings, Trump said, “They said, ‘We want to wear them, we’ve worn them for a thousand years. Why would anybody tell us not?’ They want to! What the hell are we getting involved for?”

Regarding Trump’s stance on alcohol, it is well-known that he does not drink. In 2017, he explained the personal reasons behind this decision, citing his late brother, Fred Trump, who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43.

On the subject of homosexuality, Trump has enjoyed strong support from the US evangelical Christian community and others. He has consistently criticized political opponents for undermining traditional social norms and family values, a stance that aligns closely with conservative views.

Qadiri Abyaneh also said that Muslims in the United States "did not vote for the Democrats this time due to their support for Israel" and instead supported Trump, a Republican.

According to a survey by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), fewer than 50% of Muslim voters backed Kamala Harris in the last election, compared to around 65–70% who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Qadiri Abyaneh's remarks come as Iranian officials have appealed for negotiations with Trump to address tensions with Washington and ease sanctions amid a deep economic crisis.