Paris Saint-Germain FC signs Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli

18 January 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Paris Saint-Germain Football Club on Saturday officially announced an agreement to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the winger for Georgia's national football team, from the Italian club SSC Napoli, on a long-term contract until 2029, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

“We are delighted to welcome Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football - a fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team above all else”, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the President of Paris Saint-Germain said.

“Khvicha was so determined to be part of our great club. I know he will achieve all his goals with us. We are delighted to be strengthening our squad and continuing to make the team the star of Paris Saint-Germain”, he added.

"In his comments on the transfer, the Georgian winger expressed his pride in “joining this great club” and stressed he was “really looking forward to wearing my new colours”, adding it was a “dream to be here”.

The 23-year-old winger joined Napoli in 2022 and helped secure the club's championship title in 2022-2023, ending its 33-year drought in the Serie A tournament. His performance metrics during his time at the club include 107 appearances, 30 goals and 29 assists.

He was named in 2023 Serie A Player of the Season as well as the Champions League Young Player of the 2022-2023 Season while coming in 17th in the Men’s Ballon d’Or award presented annually by France Football to the best player of the year.

Kvaratskhelia became the first Georgian player to join the French club in its history, the PSG statement added.