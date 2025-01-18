No ambassador from Russia will attend Trump's inauguration, says presidential aide

18 January 2025 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Russia will not be represented by its ambassador at the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Speaking to reporters, Ushakov clarified that the usual practice of an ambassador attending such events will not be followed this time, Russian state-run media TASS reported.

“No one will represent Russia at the inauguration. Usually, the ambassador represents," he said, explaining, "Well, it means that if an invitation has been sent to the charge d'affaires, he will be present."

The statement comes amid uncertainty surrounding Russia's diplomatic representation in the US, as Alexander Darchiev, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North America department and a reported candidate for ambassador, has yet to receive approval from Washington.