Zoran Milanovic secures landslide victory in Croatian presidential election
Croatia’s incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, has won a decisive victory in the second round of the presidential election, securing 74.66% of the votes.
Azernews reports, citing Croatia’s State Election Commission (SEC), that based on data from 99.48% of polling stations, Milanovic garnered 1,114,383 votes. His opponent, independent candidate Dragan Primoratz, supported by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union Party, received 378,172 votes, accounting for 25.34%.
Voter turnout was recorded at 44.16%.
In the first round of voting held on December 29, Milanovic led with 49.09% of the vote, while Primoratz managed 19.35%. Milanovic’s resounding win in the second round cements his leadership for another term.
