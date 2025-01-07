Venezuela severs diplomatic relations with Paraguay

7 January 2025 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On January 6, Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with Paraguay and recalled its diplomats from the country, Azernews reports.

"Venezuela, fully exercising its sovereignty, has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of Paraguay and immediately withdraw its diplomatic staff accredited in that country," the statement said.

On January 5, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña announced his support for Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González and recognized him as the winner of the Venezuelan presidential election held on July 28.

It is important to note that Nicolás Maduro, who won the last election, is set to be sworn in as president of Venezuela on January 10 and will hold the position until 2031.

The diplomatic break comes amid rising tensions between Venezuela and Paraguay, which are rooted in the political polarization in Venezuela. While Nicolás Maduro’s government is recognized by some countries, many others, including Paraguay, continue to support opposition figures.