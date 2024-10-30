Azernews.Az

Thursday October 31 2024

Audi cease production at its Brussels plant in February

30 October 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)
Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, plans to stop production at its Brussels plant in February next year. The company has already informed the trade unions about this decision, Azernews reports.

