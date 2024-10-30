Audi cease production at its Brussels plant in February
Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, plans to stop production at its Brussels plant in February next year. The company has already informed the trade unions about this decision, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%