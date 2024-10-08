US State Department approved the possible sale of electronic warfare system to Italy

8 October 2024 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US State Department has authorized the potential sale of an electronic warfare system (EW) and related equipment to Italy for $680 million, Azernews reports.

The department's statement notes that the US Foreign Ministry "approved the possible sale to the Italian government" of the Electronic Attack (EA)-37B system, as well as related equipment.

The American side believes that the presence of this system in Italy will allow its forces to "disrupt enemy interaction."

The Washington administration has already notified Congress of this decision. The legislature now has 30 days to review the potential deal and possibly block it. The Pentagon assured that the sale of the system would not affect the combat readiness of the United States.

---

