Bayraktar KIZILELMA successfully completes its first flight

The production prototype of the unmanned fighter jet Kızılelma successfully completed its first flight yesterday. Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar announced the development on his social media account. Kızılelma is expected to start mass production this year.

Development activities for Turkey's first unmanned combat aircraft, Bayraktar KIZILELMA, are ongoing. Thanks to the experience gained from the first prototypes, significant changes were made to the production prototype. In addition to structural improvements, improvements were also made to the avionics architecture of the unmanned combat aircraft. The flight was carried out with the afterburner engine alternative, the integration of which was successfully completed.

The production prototype KIZILELMA PT-3, which was brought to the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Tekirdağ Çorlu in July, passed the engine start-up test with safety ties and completed the automatic taxi, running and wheel cutting tests. KIZILELMA also performed its first flight test yesterday. Baykar Chairman of the Board and Technology Leader Selçuk Bayraktar managed the critical test. System identification activities were also successfully carried out during the test.

Selçuk Bayraktar announced this development on his social media account with the message, “The third prototype, which is the production prototype of Bayraktar KIZILELMA, successfully completed its first flight today. It was a short test flight. Our tests will continue from now on. May it bring good luck and fortune to our country and nation.” The tests of the production prototype will be completed and mass production will begin this year as planned.

