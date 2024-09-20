Storm Boris causes devastation in Italy and Central Europe

20 September 2024 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Storm Boris is wreaking havoc in northeastern and central Italy, following severe flooding across central Europe, Azernews reports citing the BBC.

Over 1,000 residents in Emilia Romagna have been evacuated as towns in Marche face significant flooding. Two people are reported missing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced €10 billion in EU aid for the affected countries after discussions with leaders from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria. She emphasized that "extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures" in light of the storm's destruction.

Italy is now grappling with the impact of the low-pressure system, which has already claimed at least 23 lives across Europe. Schools in Emilia Romagna are closed, and many roads and rail services have been disrupted due to landslides. Residents have been advised to avoid basements and move to upper floors.

The city of Faenza is among the hardest hit, with rapid river rises forcing residents to evacuate in dinghies. Rainfall has reached alarming levels, with Falconara recording 204mm (8 inches) in just two days, far exceeding September averages.

While the worst of Storm Boris may be over, concerns remain about ongoing flooding risks, particularly as river levels continue to rise in Hungary. Climate scientists warn that such extreme weather events are likely to increase as global temperatures rise.

