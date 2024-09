7 September 2024 23:40 (UTC+04:00)

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Dmanisi, a city in the Kvemo Kartli region of southern Georgia, Azernews reports.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 49 kilometers from Tbilisi, with the focus at a depth of 7 kilometers. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz