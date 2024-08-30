British prime minister confirmed that government will tighten law on smoking

30 August 2024 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that the government plans to tighten the law banning smoking in public places, Azernews reports.

"Yes, we will make decisions in this area. More details will be provided, but smoking is a preventable cause of death, and we had to take measures to reduce the burden on the National Health Service and reduce the burden on taxpayers," the head of government said.

He added that more than 80,000 people die in the UK per year as a result of complications caused by smoking.

Earlier, The Sun newspaper, citing documents at its disposal, reported that the smoking ban would extend to outdoor restaurants and the vicinity of football stadiums. According to the tabloid, smoking will also be banned near nightclubs, pubs, universities, hospitals and playgrounds.

---

