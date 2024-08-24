Heavy rain in Liaoning, China claims 11 lives and leaves 14 missing

24 August 2024 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Recent heavy rainfall in China’s northeastern Liaoning Province has resulted in 11 fatalities and 14 missing persons, according to state broadcaster CCTV, Azernews reports citing NDTV.

On the evening of August 23, a press conference in Huludao City, Liaoning, addressed the flood prevention, control measures, and disaster relief efforts. CCTV reported that the severe weather has caused extensive damage across Huludao City, particularly in Jianchang County and Suizhong County. The heavy rains have severely impacted infrastructure, including roads, electricity, communications, housing, and crops.

Following multiple rounds of inspections, authorities confirmed that the disaster has claimed 10 lives, with 14 individuals still missing. Tragically, an official involved in rescue operations also lost their life.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing as efforts continue to locate and assist those affected by the devastating floods.

