State Department approved sale of 36 Apache helicopters to South Korea for $3.5 billion

20 August 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US State Department has approved the sale of 36 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters to the Republic of Korea for a total of $3.5 billion, Azernews reports.

"The State Department has decided to approve the possible sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related logistics and support program elements to the Republic of Korea in the amount of $3.5 billion," he said in a statement. It clarifies that the authorities of the republic have requested the supply of 36 units of equipment.

---

