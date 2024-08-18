Azernews.Az

Sunday August 18 2024

Turkish police says suspects detained over forest fires

18 August 2024 10:44 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish police says suspects detained over forest fires

Turkish police detained seven people suspected of natural fires in the west and north-west of the country.

Ali Yerlikaya, the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs head, said this on the "X".

He pointed out the number of suspects giving the details of their locations.

Four of them were detained in Izmir province, including its suburb Karshiyak.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more