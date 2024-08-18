Turkish police says suspects detained over forest fires

18 August 2024 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish police detained seven people suspected of natural fires in the west and north-west of the country.

Ali Yerlikaya, the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs head, said this on the "X".

He pointed out the number of suspects giving the details of their locations.

Four of them were detained in Izmir province, including its suburb Karshiyak.

Ülke genelinde; 15-17 Ağustos 2024 tarihleri arasında toplam 19 orman yangını meydana gelmiştir.



Orman yangınına sebebiyet verdiğinden şüphelenilen;

📍İzmir’in Tire ilçesinde 3 şahıs,

📍Ödemiş ilçesinde 2 şahıs,

📍Bayındır ilçesinde 1 şahıs ve

📍Karşıyaka ilçesinde 1 şahıs… — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) August 17, 2024

---

