South Korea and United States conducted live firing exercises

14 August 2024 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The military of the Republic of Korea and the United States conducted live firing exercises at a training ground 30 km south of the border with the DPRK, Azernews reports.

The exercises took place from August 9 to 14, in addition to shooting, the parties practiced maneuvering. About 320 people took part in the training, and Apache attack helicopters were involved. To check the coherence of the command of the parties, a joint detachment was created, which included an American battalion from an armored division.

This unit of the US Armed Forces arrived in the Republic of Korea as part of the Pacific Fortitude exercise, designed to assess the army's ability to quickly deploy personnel to a given point, conduct exercises there and return to the place of permanent deployment.

Earlier, the American battalion conducted separate independent live-fire exercises in the Republic of Korea, which were attended by crews of M1A2 Abrams tanks, M109-A6 Paladin self-propelled guns, M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. The unit arrived in the south of the Korean Peninsula at the end of July from a base in Texas.

---

