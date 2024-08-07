Turkiye and Bulgaria are preparing memorandum of cooperation in energy sector

7 August 2024 23:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov held talks with Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in Istanbul today on the preparation of an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

“The purpose of the memorandum is to create a basis for cooperation in the energy sector between Bulgaria and Turkiye and facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge, skills and experience,” the statement said.

The draft document identifies the possibilities of connecting electric and gas networks, renewable energy sources and energy efficiency as key areas of energy cooperation between the two countries.

“The ministers agreed that the signing of the memorandum will contribute to the development of interconnections that support the security of energy supplies in the region,” the statement said.

At the suggestion of Minister Malinov, the document will be signed in Sofia.

The head of the Bulgarian Energy Ministry also raised the issue of revising the gas agreement between Bulgargaz and Turkish BOTAS to his Turkish counterpart.

“Active negotiations on this topic will continue, as BOTAS representatives will visit Bulgaria on August 15 to meet with Bulgargaz,” the information says.

---

