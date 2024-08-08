Minister Bolat addresses concerns over Instagram's impact on e-commerce

8 August 2024 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat addressed concerns regarding claims that the decision to block access to the social media platform Instagram could negatively impact e-commerce.

Bolat highlighted that purchase and sale transactions conducted on Instagram and similar social media platforms typically occur through direct contact via phone numbers or the WhatsApp application. He stated, "For this reason, sales made through direct communication tools based on promotions on Instagram and similar social media platforms are not classified as electronic commerce and are not covered by the relevant law."

Referring to the Law on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce, Bolat explained that the commercial activities of marketplaces such as Trendyol, Hepsiburada, and Yemeksepeti, as well as businesses that sell their own goods and services on these platforms or in their e-commerce environments, are governed by this law.

He further clarified that for any commercial transaction to be considered electronic commerce and to fall under the scope of the law, it must be conducted without physical interaction or the use of direct communication tools like telephones. The purchase and sale agreement must be made electronically, or the order must be placed electronically.

While acknowledging that social media platforms like Instagram allow businesses and individuals to promote their goods and services, Bolat noted, "The contract for the supply of goods or services is not executed through Instagram. The purchase and sale transaction is carried out by contacting via a phone number or WhatsApp application. Therefore, sales made through direct communication tools based on promotions on Instagram and similar social media platforms are not classified as electronic commerce and are not subject to the relevant law."

Bolat emphasized that sales made through Instagram, which are generally unregistered, contribute to a decrease in tax revenues. He stated, "These sellers gain an unfair advantage by creating competition against businesses that comply with their legal obligations. Additionally, since it is difficult to reach these sellers, consumer grievances may arise from issues that occur during or after the sale."

