Uzbekistan, Cassa Depositi and Prestiti discuss projects in mining industry

4 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan and Cassa Depositi and Prestiti (SDP S.p.A, Italian bank) discussed projects in the mining industry, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan.

This topic was discussed during a meeting with representatives of the bank at the Ministry.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of establishing bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties determined further plans for interaction.

To note, the volume of Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Italy amounted to $502.5 million in 2023. Tthis figure increased by 30.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($385.4 million).

The volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy amounted to $430.3 million in 2021 and $348.4 million in 2020. This figure amounted to $408.8 million in 2019.

However, Uzbekistan's total trade turnover with Italy reached $2 billion from January 2019 through December 2023.

Total exports from Uzbekistan to Italy amounted to $218 million, while imports to Uzbekistan reached $1.8 billion from January 2019 through December 2023.

---

