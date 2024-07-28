British police arrest Islamophob Robinson amidst his next sabotage against Azerbaijani embassy in London

28 July 2024 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

British journalist Tommy Robinson, the person who repeatedly called for provocation and action against the Azerbaijani embassy in Great Britain was arrested on charges of terrorism.

Azernews reports that Robinson, one of the most well-known right-wing activists in Great Britain, has been detained on charges of terrorism and is under investigation.

According to foreign media sources, relevant information about this was spread on his X. It is clear from the information that he was arrested under anti-terrorism laws.

It should be noted that Tommy Robinson, who is known as a journalist, repeatedly called for provocation against the Azerbaijani embassy in Britain. Tommy Robinson supported the actions held by Islamophobic and racist forces living in London in front of the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Holland Park on May 25 of this year and called on his supporters to participate in the protest actions.

In the second action held by that group on July 20, they were called to "unite Christians of the world against the genocide of Christian Armenians by Islamist Azerbaijan."

Background

Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, is a British anti-Islam campaigner, convicted criminal, and one of the UK’s most prominent far-right activists. He was a political advisor to former UK Independence Party leader Gerard Batten.

Robinson has been active in far-right politics for many years. He was a member of the British National Party (BNP), a British fascist political party, from 2004 to 2005.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz