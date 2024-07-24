24 July 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks the start of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. However, several scandals during the preparation period for the opening have already proven that France's double standards and racism have infiltrated sporting events.

It is worth recalling that France, one of the most racist countries in the world, recorded approximately 15,000 racist, xenophobic, and anti-religious crimes last year. It should be emphasised that these are only incidents that have come to the attention of security services. Statistics show that in 2023, these crimes in the leading country of the European Union increased by 32% compared to 2022. The question arises as to how appropriate it is to hold the Olympics in such a dangerous country that disregards human rights.

What happened in the run-up to the Olympic Games?

Since the beginning of this year, attempts at "social cleansing" in Paris have particularly caused dissatisfaction among local administrators. It should be noted that France has long attracted immigrants from Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East, but the number of newcomers far exceeds the short-term housing opportunities offered by the country. As a result, homeless individuals set up unauthorised camps under bridges or on vacant land around the capital, which are regularly dismantled by the police.

In preparation for the Olympic Games, the process of forcibly relocating migrants from Paris to other cities and villages began.

Interestingly, France, which accepted 167,000 refugees in 2023, was historically keen to become the second country in Europe to receive the most applications after Germany. However, the racist treatment of migrants heading to this country and the social cleansing they face is regrettable.

On the other hand, the step taken by Macron's government to accept migrants into France at its own suggestion makes the country's desire to interfere in the processes in the South Caucasus ridiculous.

Azerbaijan had offered thousands of Armenians living illegally in its liberated territories to accept Azerbaijani citizenship, and today, Armenians still continue their lives as they were. While those who did not accept this offer and voluntarily relocated to Armenia under safe conditions were portrayed as victims of ethnic cleansing by France, it is interesting that France ignores the thousands of migrants subjected to police violence and social cleansing in the streets of Paris in preparation for the Olympics.

While these plans for the opening of the Paris Olympics quietly continue, the news that Aya Nakamura, one of France's famous singers, will sing at the opening ceremony further inflamed the racist groups. The Malian-born French singer became a new target. Ultra-rightists in the country insulted and threatened the singer, starting protests based on her being black.

Another issue is the restriction of athletes' religious freedoms. France's Islamophobic policy is not a new issue. However, the ban on hijab-wearing athletes participating in the Olympic Games not only violates international human rights laws but also exposes the hypocrisy and weakness of the French government once again. The hijab ban, implemented in many areas, including sports in France, violates many of the obligations and values that the host country of the Olympic Games has committed to under international human rights conventions.

It is quite regrettable that such a racist and Islamophobic government is hosting an event that has become a symbol of unity and solidarity, like the Olympic Games.

What is even more regrettable is that this country tries to cover up its social problems and expand its influence in other regions. For example, France was one of the first countries to openly oppose Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation.

Many countries that turned a blind eye to the genocides, occupations, and vandalism carried out by Armenia in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region for 30 years condemned Azerbaijan's counter-offensive operation in 2020 and the local anti-terror operation in 2023.

It is not surprising that countries like France, which ignore the mosques and historical monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism in Garabagh, pursue Islamophobic and racist policies within their own borders.

The restrictions and insults directed at athletes and singers of different races and religions demonstrate how "cultured" and "modern" Paris really is. Undoubtedly, the fact that a state engaged in slave trade and colonial policies for centuries still holds onto these traditions and even gains the title of leader of the European Union reflects how weak and hypocritical the principles of justice and equality are in the West.

