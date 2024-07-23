Arctic become region of strategic confrontation for United States

23 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the context of geopolitical and climatic changes, the Arctic is becoming a region of strategic confrontation for the United States, Azernews reports.

The document notes that "major geopolitical changes create the need to develop a new strategic approach to the Arctic." Such changes in the Pentagon include the Ukrainian crisis, the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, "strengthening cooperation between China and Russia," as well as accelerating the impact of climate change.

"This increasingly accessible region is turning into an arena for strategic confrontation, and the United States needs to be ready to meet challenges together with allies and partners," the document says, which also emphasizes that these changes create "more

"The updated Pentagon strategy prescribes strengthening capabilities in the Arctic, expanding cooperation with allies and partners, as well as disposing of forces in such a way as to ensure readiness to operate in northern latitudes," the document says.

