Group of German, Spanish and French Air Forces conducts exercises in Japan

19 July 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The combined group of the Air Forces of Germany, Spain and France began exercises with the Japanese Air Force. They are being held in the area of Chitose base on the northern island of Hokkaido and Hyakuri base 120 km northeast of Tokyo, Azernews reports.

The exercises involve 12 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the German and Spanish Air Forces, as well as 4 Rafale combat aircraft of the French Air Force. Japan is represented by six F-15 and F-2 combat aircraft. This is the first time such exercises have been held.

These aircraft of the Air Forces of Germany, Spain and France had previously conducted training with American aircraft in the area of Alaska. After Japan, they are expected to take part in exercises in the Hawaiian Islands area, and then move to the zone of Australia and New Zealand. There will be joint exercises with the Air forces of these countries.

NATO members have recently been more actively involved in various types of military activities in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2021, in particular, the aircraft carrier group of the British Navy conducted a series of exercises there. The region was visited by warships of France and Germany. An Italian light aircraft carrier and a German frigate are expected to conduct joint exercises with the Japanese Navy at the end of August.

---

