China sends 405 athletes to 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris

China will be represented by 405 athletes at the upcoming 33rd Summer Olympic Games set to commence in Paris on July 26, Azernews reports citing the Chinese National Olympic Committee.

Of these athletes, 269 are men and 136 are women. Among them, 42 athletes have previously clinched gold medals in past Olympic Games, while 223 will be making their Olympic debut. The average age of the Chinese contingent is 25 years old.

Chinese athletes are slated to compete in 236 events across 42 sports, as announced by the Chinese National Olympic Committee. Notably, China has consistently been one of the largest teams at recent Olympic Games and has garnered significant medal counts. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, China secured the 2nd position overall with 38 gold, 32 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

China stands as the 4th highest-ranking country in the cumulative results of the 11 Summer Olympic Games it has participated in, trailing behind the United States, the former Soviet Union, and Great Britain. Beijing, the capital city, has previously hosted both the Summer Olympics in 2008 and the Winter Olympics in 2022.

