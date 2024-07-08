Thousands of Samsung employees started strike

8 July 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Thousands of employees of the world's leading chip manufacturer Samsung Electronics have started a strike, Azernews reports.

The trade union called on 28,000 employees of the company to go on strike for three days, starting on Monday.

The company's management and the union are currently negotiating salary increases and bonuses. Samsung Electronics offered its employees a 5.1 percent wage increase, but the union did not agree.

It should be noted that Samsung Electronics is one of the world's largest manufacturers of electronics and smartphones. The group is also engaged in the production of chips for artificial intelligence.



