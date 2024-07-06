Trade turnover between Tajikistan, China shows promising trend of growth, Rahmon says

6 July 2024 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

Trade turnover between Tajikistan and China shows a tendency for growth, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said at a press conference following the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

"Trade turnover between our countries increased by more than 24 percent last year compared to 2022. This year, we are observing a trend towards even greater growth," Rahmon said.

He highlighted the substantial influx of Chinese investments into Tajikistan's economy, totaling over $4 billion from 2007 through 2023, with a significant portion of above $2.6 billion being direct investments.

"Overall, more than 700 companies with Chinese capital are currently operating in Tajikistan," Rahmon added.

He also mentioned that a Forum of Business Representatives and Companies from Tajikistan and China was recently held in Dushanbe. During this event, both sides signed commercial contracts and cooperation agreements worth over $600 million.

Rahmon expressed interest in bringing more Chinese business circles on board to get the ball rolling on infrastructure projects.

Notably, following Xi Jinping's visit to Tajikistan, 29 significant documents were signed between the two countries, regulating relations in various fields.

