Chinese company is interested in joint production with TOG

5 July 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Turkish automotive company TOGG, which created the country's first domestic electric car in its history, is considering the possibility of joint production with a Chinese company, Azernews reports.

According to him, the Turkish company is negotiating with the Chinese Guangzhou Automobile Group.

"The Chinese side is interested in creating a joint production mechanism with TOGG. Negotiations between the companies have already begun," he said.

Zafer Sarykaya did not release any other details.

---

