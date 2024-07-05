Chinese company is interested in joint production with TOG
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Turkish automotive company TOGG, which created the country's first domestic electric car in its history, is considering the possibility of joint production with a Chinese company, Azernews reports.
According to him, the Turkish company is negotiating with the Chinese Guangzhou Automobile Group.
"The Chinese side is interested in creating a joint production mechanism with TOGG. Negotiations between the companies have already begun," he said.
Zafer Sarykaya did not release any other details.
---
