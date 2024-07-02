Guterres commends strong collaboration between UN and Kyrgyzstan

2 July 2024 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended the strong collaboration between the UN and Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he made the remarks during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev in Kyrgyzstan.

Guterres expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for actively promoting the mountain agenda on a global level. He noted that Kyrgyzstan, with its beautiful natural landscapes, sets an example for other countries in biodiversity conservation.

In discussions on regional and international security issues, including Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz side detailed its priorities as a candidate for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

During his visit, Guterres also met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov. At the meeting, he emphasized that Kyrgyzstan serves as an example for other countries and that the UN is always ready to support the country in all its ongoing reforms.

On July 3–4, Guterres is set to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan's Astana.

---

