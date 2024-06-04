South Korean government approves suspension of military agreement with DPRK

4 June 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The South Korean government has approved a decree suspending the inter-Korean agreement with the DPRK in the military sphere, Azernews reports.

The complete suspension of the pact will allow South Korea to resume military exercises near the DPRK border.

On the eve of the proposal to suspend the agreement of September 19, 2018, the National Security Council (NSC) under the President made. Now the proposal must be signed by President Yoon Seok-yeol. The reason for the decision was the recent launch by North Korea of 3,500 balloons with 15 tons of garbage into the border areas of South Korea. The North Korean authorities said it was a response to South Korean activists sending anti-Pyongyang materials to the North.

In November 2023, in response to the launch of the DPRK's first military reconnaissance satellite, South Korea suspended several points within the framework of the inter-Korean military agreement - in particular, intelligence activities in the area of the military demarcation line were resumed. In response, the DPRK resumed all actions that were suspended under the 2018 military agreement with South Korea: it began to deploy military personnel and weapons in the zone of the military demarcation line.

