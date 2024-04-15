Large land railway port may be built in Kyrgyzstan

15 April 2024 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese side is interested in building a large land port on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

It was noted that a delegation of deputies and businessmen headed by the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev is in Xi'an (China). The delegation met with the leadership of the Xi'an Land Railway Port, where the main flows of China-Central Asia, China-Russia, and China-Europe are formed.

"Last year they built a port for Kazakhstan. Considering that the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will begin in the near future, the management of the Xi'an Port is interested in building the same large port on the territory of Kyrgyzstan," the message says.

It was noted that this issue was also raised during the talks between the heads of Kyrgyzstan and China.

