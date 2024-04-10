Chinese art troupe visiting N. Korea for performance in key year

10 April 2024 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

A Chinese art troupe has been visiting North Korea to participate in an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pyongyang and Beijing, the North's state media reported Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The art troupe, consisting of around 300 artists, arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday and Tuesday to take part in a joint performance for the opening ceremony of the "DPRK-China Friendship Year," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The visit comes as the two nations mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship. China is the North's longtime ally and largest economic benefactor.

A Chinese delegation, led by Zhao Leji, the top legislator regarded as the No. 3 Chinese official, will pay an official visit to Pyongyang from Thursday to Saturday to attend the opening ceremony.

North Korea appears to be ramping up high-level exchanges with Beijing in the key year at a time when Pyongyang has been expanding cooperation with Russia in the military and other fields.