South Korea to launch second reconnaissance satellite

5 April 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The second South Korean reconnaissance satellite will be launched on April 8, Azernews reports, citing Korean Defense Ministry.

The satellite will be launched from the territory of the Space Center named after John F. Kennedy in Florida on April 7, local time, but at 08:17 Seoul time on April 8 (03:17 - Baku time, April 8). The spacecraft will be sent into orbit on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, as well as the first South Korean reconnaissance satellite, which was launched on December 1.

On November 21, 2023, North Korea launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Mulligan-1, which was preceded by two unsuccessful attempts.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Korea, Shin Won Sik, said that the DPRK could force the launch to get ahead of Seoul. He made a similar assumption recently - before the launch of the second satellite. In total, as part of the program, Seoul plans to launch five satellites to monitor the DPRK by 2025. According to experts, five such devices will be able to provide constant monitoring with an interval of two hours.

