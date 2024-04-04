Turkiye set historical record for exports

4 April 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye increased its exports to $63.7bn in January-March this year and hit the historical record of the first quarter, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat.

According to him, Turkiye's export figure for March 2024 amounted to $22.6bn. The fact that this figure amounted to more than $ 20bn in January and $21.1bn in February indicates that exports continue to increase on a monthly basis.

It was reported that in March, compared with last year, there was a decrease of 4.1 percent. However, this figure became the third-largest export value recorded in March.

---

