Transfermarkt: value of Georgian national football team players increases to €150 million
Transfermarkt, a website tracking market value of football players and teams worldwide, on Monday said the combined value of players of the Georgian national football team had increased to €150 million, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The website said the transfer value of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who also plays for Valencia, had increased from €30 to €35 million.
The figure for striker Giorgi Mikaoutadze, who beside the national team represents the club Mertz, now amounts to €9 million.
The five most expensive players of the Georgian national team are:
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli - €80 million
Giorgi Mamardashvili, Valencia - €35 million
Giorgi Mikaoutadze, Metz - €9 million
Otar Kiteishvili, Sturm - €3 million
Saba Sazonov, Torino - €3 million
The updated figures follow the team’s securing of a spot in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament with its defeat of Greece in Tbilisi last week.
