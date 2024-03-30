Dubai Municipality explains ban on single-use plastic products

30 March 2024 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Dubai Municipality released a guide outlining a phased ban on various single-use plastic products, Azernews reports.

This initiative, part of the #DubaiMoreSustainable campaign launched during COP28, aims to raise awareness and encourage adherence to the new regulations. The guide has been updated with additional details to assist individuals, businesses and institutions, in adopting sustainable practices at work and home.

According to the guide, Dubai will stop the charge of 25 fils on single-use plastic bags and enforce a complete ban on all single-use bags starting 1 June 2024.

