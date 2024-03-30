Cherry blossom season begins in Tokyo

30 March 2024 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The cherry blossom season has officially begun in Tokyo, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The National Meteorological Administration records the beginning of the season on a special "control" tree in the Yasukuni Shinto Shrine in Tokyo.

In 2024, the cherry blossom season in the capital began five days later than the average. The relevant statistics have been maintained since 1953.

Officially, the cherry blossom season in Tokyo begins when the first five flowers open on a special "control" tree in the center of the capital. It is closely monitored by experts from the Meteorological Department of Japan, which has been inspecting all cherry groves since the beginning of March.

The beginning of flowering was predicted for earlier dates, but the cold snap in recent days has led to a shift in the timing of the start of the season.

---

