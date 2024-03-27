Turkish MFA: PKK is intensifying its actions against Turkish community

27 March 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The PKK terrorist organization, now cornered, is intensifying its actions against the Turkish community in Europe, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish MFA's statement.

“We expect the countries concerned to show zero tolerance for the actions of the terrorist organization's supporters and to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible,” reads the statement.

On the night of March 26, supporters of the PKK terrorist organization attacked the entrance of the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hannover. No one was killed or injured in the incident.

